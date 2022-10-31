20-year-old Moses Lake man shot, killed Sunday morning in Moses Lake

Oct. 31—Two young men were shot, one fatally, during an incident Sunday morning that is under investigation by Moses Lake police.

Police were called to a home in the 3000 block of Road H NE in Moses Lake just before 6 a.m., according to a news release from the Moses Lake Police Department. A 20-year-old Moses Lake man was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the department.

A 17-year-old was also shot "in the same incident," the department reported. He was taken by personal vehicle to a nearby hospital, treated and released, the department said.

Officers are requesting the public's help in their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department by calling (509) 764-3887, referencing case 22ML16897.