20-year-old passenger killed, driver injured in fatal crash in east Arlington, police say

A woman was killed and another person injured Friday night in an accident in east Arlington, police said.

Officers responded to the 3600 block of Hogan Lane around 10:30 p.m. regarding a wreck. The driver of a Chevrolet Malibu lost control of the car in the 1500 block of Arbrook Boulevard and crossed the center median, according to investigators.

The Chevrolet hit a Toyota Camry and struck an electrical pole before landing in the backyard of a home on Hogan Lane. The 20-year-old passenger died at the scene, police said. Authorities have not publicly identified the woman.

The Chevrolet’s driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. The Toyota’s occupants were not injured.

The Chevrolet had been traveling at a high rate of speed, police said, and investigators believe that was a factor in the crash.