20-year-old Raleigh parade driver released from jail after facing new charges

The 20-year-old driver accused of involuntary manslaughter in the Raleigh Christmas Parade death has been released from jail.

According to the Wake County Detention Center, Glass was released at 11:49 a.m. on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Glass appeared in court to surrender to the recently elevated involuntary manslaughter.

On Nov. 19, he was driving his white pickup truck in the Raleigh Christmas parade when he lost control of the vehicle and struck and killed 11-year-old Hailey Kaye Brooks.

Hours later Glass was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless driving, improper equipment, unsafe movement and carrying a firearm in a parade.

Last week, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman announced that Glass would no longer be charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, and instead would face a more severe charge: involuntary manslaughter, a Class F felony.

At Wednesday’s hearing, Judge Keith Gregory set a $250,000 secured bond for Glass and required that he would be subject to electronic monitoring after his release from jail. Gregory also banned him from driving in North Carolina without being properly licensed. Glass must drive a vehicle that has been properly inspected.

Although he is no longer in jail, Glass is now under electronic monitoring by Wake County Superior Court, a form of house arrest.