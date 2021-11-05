20-year-old sentenced to time served, probation in teenager's death

RICHMOND, Ind. — A 20-year-old was sentenced to time served and probation after pleading guilty to two charges related to the February 2019 death of a teenager.

Mekhi Henderson pleaded guilty to Level 6 felony criminal recklessness and misdemeanor carrying a handgun without a license after reaching a plea agreement with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, according to Judge Gregory Horn's sentencing order. Henderson had originally been charged with Level 5 felony criminal recklessness, but the plea agreement dismissed that charge.

Mekhi L. Henderson

Under terms of the plea agreement, Horn sentenced Henderson to 2½ years with all but time served being suspended to probation on the felony and to an additional one year all suspended on the misdemeanor. Henderson will serve the sentences consecutively.

Horn credited Henderson, who is also ordered to perform 60 hours of community service, with 102 days served and 102 good-time days. Subtracting the 204 days from the 3½ years leaves Henderson with a little more than two years and 10 months of probation remaining.

The 2½ years is the maximum sentence for a Level 6 felony, as is the one year the maximum for a Class A misdemeanor. The 3½-year sentence is six months longer than the three-year standard sentence for a Level 5 felony.

Henderson was arrested Feb. 18, 2019, when he was 17 and a junior at Richmond High School, according to an affidavit of probable cause. He was found at a residence on North 19th Street after Richmond Police Department officers had responded to a reported shooting in the 2100 block of Grand Boulevard.

At a Grand Boulevard apartment, they found a 17-year-old male behind a bedroom door with a gunshot wound to the upper chest, the affidavit said. He later died at Reid Health.

Henderson told investigators he had bought a semi-automatic pistol in an alley, and he was handling it inside the apartment when it went off and the bullet struck his friend.

