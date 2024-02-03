20-year-old shot to death at Clayton County Family Dollar; suspect still at large, police say

Authorities have released the identity of the man who was killed at a Family Dollar in Clayton County.

The Clayton County Medical Examiner confirmed that 20-year-old Lem Johnson IV of Jonesboro was shot and killed Friday night at the Family Dollar on Riverdale Road.

Johnson’s family members told Channel 2′s Michael Doudna at the scene Friday that he was dropped off at the store by his mother. Moments later, someone walked into the store and shot him, according to the family.

Investigators say the suspect sped off in a dark-colored SUV. The shooter’s identity has not been released.

No one has been taken into custody at this time.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.

