20-year-old was shot and killed in a DeKalb County neighborhood

A 20-year-old is dead after Dekalb County Police said he was shot and killed on Bear Mountain Street on Thursday afternoon.

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill spoke with neighbors on Thursday on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

Winifred Farria was like many of her Dekalb County neighbors. She couldn’t believe that a shooting happened just feet away from her home.

“I was quite shocked to hear that this incident happened. I’m shocked to hear that this happened in this neighborhood. This is a quiet neighborhood. Everyone gets along,” said Farria.

Police covered the neighborhood and neighbors said it was pure chaos outside the clubhouse where the shooting happened.

Channel 2 Action News got security video that recorded the shooting. Shortly after, the video showed two people running away.

Winifred said although, normally, the neighborhood is quiet, she’s scared.

“I’m very much on edge. I have two sons in their 20s and I don’t want to see anything happen to them either,” said Farria.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Dekalb County Police to see if they were aware of the security camera video, but we haven’t heard back.

