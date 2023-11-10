20-year-old shot and killed at Lithonia-area subdivision

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A 20-year-old man was gunned down in a DeKalb County subdivision on Thursday afternoon.

It happened in Mason's Mill Estates subdivision near Lithonia.

The shooting happened outside the neighborhood's clubhouse on Bear Mountain Street around 2:15 p.m.

The sound of 12 gunshots could be heard on video from a doorbell camera.

Neighbors say they saw four young men approach each other just before the shooting started.

DeKalb County police say one man was killed. He had been shot multiple times.

"For someone to be murdered at 2 in the afternoon, that's school hours. That's when kids are getting off the bus, some are walking home from the bus stop," said one neighbor who did not want her name used. She said the bus had dropped children off less than 3 minutes before the shooting.

DeKalb County police crime scene investigators spent hours talking to residents and collecting evidence.

Neighbors say after the shooting they saw two men run in one direction, and a third man run the other way.

"Very scary. Question is: is it over because there were multiple people involved?" said one resident who didn't want her name used.

"This is a nice subdivision, everybody gets along. I just don't understand it," said Winifre Farria, who lives in the subdivision.

Neighbors say the man who was killed lives in the subdivision and would often be seen walking his dog.

"I see him sitting outside or walking his dog. He'd speak to everyone, very good manners. I'm hurting for his mother right now," said Farria.

Police say this is an active investigation. They have not released the name of the man who was killed. They have also not said if the shooter is still on the run.