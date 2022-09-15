20-year-old shot and killed over DoorDash delivery mistake, Georgia deputies say

A 20-year-old man was shot to death after his DoorDash order was delivered to the wrong address, Georgia deputies told news outlets. Now a neighbor is charged in his killing.

Rockdale County deputies arrived just before 1:15 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, after a report of a shooting at the Tall Oaks Apartments in Conyers, The Rockdale Citizen reported, citing the sheriff’s office. There they found a man injured and bleeding on the ground.

The victim, Fernando Solomon, ordered food via DoorDash, but it was mistakenly delivered to the apartment next door, according to WSB-TV. When he went to get his food, he was shot.

Authorities later arrested Zaire Watson, 22, who “admitted to shooting the victim” when he saw Solomon reach into his pocket, WGCL reported. He was booked into jail on charges of murder, felony murder and aggravated assault.

Watson’s father told investigators he saw someone at the door via their doorbell camera and called his son, who was inside the apartment, according to WSB-TV, citing an incident report. Solomon’s father also arrived at the scene and found out his son had been shot.

Solomon was treated by paramedics but died from his injuries, according to The Rockdale Citizen.

McClatchy News reached out to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Sept. 15, and was awaiting a response.

Watson remained in the Rockdale County Jail as of Thursday, online records show.

Conyers is about 25 miles southeast of downtown Atlanta.

Woman stabs sister with a screwdriver during fight over food, Alabama cops say

Argument in Taco Bell drive-thru line erupts into gunfire, California police say

Uber passenger charged in shooting death of driver, a mom of 4, Pennsylvania cops say