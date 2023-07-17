20-year-old South Carolina man killed in shooting, officials say

A South Carolina man was killed early Monday morning in a shooting, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office said.

Jatavious K. Harris, a 20-year-old Batesburg resident, was the shooting victim, Coroner Darryl Ables said.

The shooting happened at about 1 a.m. at a home in the 800 block of Old 96 Indian Trail, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. That’s in Batesburg, in the area between Interstate 20 an U.S. 1.

When deputies arrived at the home, Harris was found lying on the floor with an apparent gunshot wound and was unresponsive, the sheriff’s office said.

Attempts to resuscitate Harris were unsuccessful and he died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday in Newberry, Ables said.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or any motive for the gunfire. Deputies said they believe the shots were fired from outside the home and came from the road.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s office, which is continuing to investigate the shooting with the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-648-6811, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

“Community assistance is vital in any investigation,” the sheriff’s office said.