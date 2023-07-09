20-year-old South Carolina man killed in shooting, coroner says

A 20-year-old man died in the emergency room of a South Carolina hospital following a shooting, the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said.

Greenwood resident Xavier Kenyon Boyd died at about 4 p.m. Friday at Self Regional Healthcare, Coroner Sonny Cox said in a news release.

Boyd was taken to the hospital after being shot in the upper body, according to the release.

Cox ruled Boyd’s death a homicide, and it’s being investigated by the Greenwood Police Department and the coroner’s office. An autopsy is scheduled for this week, Cox said.

The shooting happened in the Gilliam Avenue area, police said. That’s near the intersection with Hackett Avenue, where Boyd lived, according to the coroner’s office.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or any motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by police.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.