20-year-old suspect arrested in shooting near Virginia university that injured 8

A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with a shooting Sunday near Virginia's James Madison University that injured eight people.

Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming, 20, of Harrisonburg, was arrested on charges of attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department. Additional charges are expected.

Police announced Fleming's arrest at about 4:30 p.m., hours after the shooting in the 1500 block of Devon Lane, less than a mile from the university in Harrisonburg.

An investigation is underway to determine if any other additional suspects were involved, officials said.

Shots were fired around 2:20 a.m. into a crowd at an outdoor gathering near the university, police said.

Witness statements and security camera video helped officials hone in on Fleming as a suspect, they said.

Eight people — who ranged in age from 18 to 27 — suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

Five of the injured were treated at Sentara RMH Medical Center and three others were transported to University of Virginia Medical Center, authorities said.

The people injured were not identified.

James Madison University Police Chief Anthony Matos said in a statement Sunday that the victims “are not students currently enrolled."

"It is important to keep them in your thoughts as they recover," he added.

A representative for the school did not respond to inquiries about whether any faculty or staff members were among the injured.

It's not immediately clear if Fleming has an attorney.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com