20-year-old suspect identified in Monday homicide of Saadiq Teague

Saadiq Teague, 18, at his grandmother's house in Columbus in June 2021. Teague was found fatally shot around 12:25 p.m. Monday on the first block of South Hampton Road.

Columbus police have identified a 20-year-old man as the suspect in the Monday death of another 20-year-old man on the East Side.

Dayveion Carroll, of the West Side, has been charged with murder and is currently being sought by law enforcement.

Carroll is suspected of shooting 20-year-old Saadiq Teague, of the Southeast Side, on Monday. Teague was found shot around 12:25 p.m. on the first block of South Hampton Road.

Court documents said Carroll is suspected of shooting Teague on the 3600 block of East Broad Street. The only details released in court records about what preceded the shooting were that Carroll and Teague had been in a "verbal argument" and that Carroll had pulled a gun and fired multiple times.

It was not the first time Teague had been shot during an argument.

In August 2021, about six weeks after The Dispatch wrote a story about Teague, he was shot six times in an altercation and underwent multiple surgeries. A 19-year-old man was eventually charged and convicted of felonious assault and sentenced to three years of probation.

It was one of several incidents in 2021 that brought Teague unwanted notoriety.

In March 2021, his father, Andrew Teague, was killed in a shootout with police along Interstate 270.

One month later, Teague was arrested in New York City for taking a loaded AK-47 onto a subway station platform. The arrest drew national headlines. Teague told The Dispatch in July 2021 that he hadn't realized that carrying the firearm in New York was illegal because it was legal to do so in Ohio.

Teague graduated in 2020 from Canal Winchester High School.

Anyone with information on Carroll's whereabouts is asked to call police at 614-645-4545.

