20-year-old Tri-Cities father identified as Richland apartment complex shooting victim

Friends described a 20-year-old father killed in a Richland shooting as a warm, respectful and upbeat person.

Edree D’Love Thompson of Kennewick was identified as the man shot multiple times at the Columbia Park Apartments late Friday.

An autopsy is scheduled at the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday, said Benton County Coroner Bill Leach.

A GoFundMe campaign was created by a family friend of shooting victim Edree D. Thompson to help pay for funeral costs. Courtesy GoFundMe

A GoFundMe campaign created by Sandra Delgado is to help Thompson’s family with the cost of his funeral.

“We are all left with a heavy and broken heart,” Delgado wrote. “(He was) fully of life and laughter, willing to help when needed. His pride and joy was his daughter, Lily. He was such a great father to her.”

Public records say that Thompson lived in Kennewick and Walla Walla. Donations can be made at bit.ly/ThompsonShooting.

Police have been quiet about the details of the shooting at apartment complex on Jadwin Avenue.

It’s unclear what time the assault happened on Friday or whether it happened inside one of the apartments or outside.

Police said he was taken to a local hospital with several wounds and died a short time later on Saturday.

Investigators believe that it wasn’t a random shooting, and asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 509-628-0333.

Columbia Park Apartments

Thompson’s death is the third homicide at the apartment complex in recent years.

The most recent happened on New Year’s Eve when Michael Castoreno, 21, was killed in a gang-related shooting while walking through the complex, according to court records.

Felipe Manjares, 19, of Sunnyside, allegedly opened fire after learning Castoreno was associated with a rival gang.

Richland police announced Manjares’ arrest just hours before the Friday shooting.

In 2019, Daniel Rice, 30, was shot to death in the parking lot by Kyle Johnson-Clark, a 29-year-old Aryan Brotherhood member.

Johnson-Clark was found guilty of murder in January 2022 and sentenced to prison for shooting Rice in the back reportedly over his relationship with Johnson-Clark’s girlfriend.

The complex was also the scene of a February 2021 shooting that left one person seriously hurt.