A 20-year-old vehicle occupant died after a hit-and-run in Detroit

A violent crash in Detroit began when two vehicles collided early Monday and ended when one of the vehicles then slammed into a building, caught fire and left one occupant dead, city police said.

The incident happened around 1:20 a.m. near the intersection of Grand River Avenue and Southfield Freeway, according to Detroit police.

Authorities said two vehicles collided, but police did not release the make and models of the vehicles involved. One of the vehicles also crashed into a building and caught fire. A 20-year-old woman inside the vehicle died, according to police. Her identity was not released.

Police car

Detroit police said six other passengers were transported to a local hospital with non-fatal injuries. The other vehicle involved in the fatal crash fled the scene, police said.

More: Motorcyclist in northern Oakland County dies in traffic crash

More: Wrong-way driver in Dearborn dies in head-on collision

On Monday evening, police said, the six hospitalized passengers were listed in conditions from stable to temporarily serious to serious.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Two vehicles collided in Detroit, leaving one woman dead