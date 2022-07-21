20-year-old wanted for double murder at SC motel is arrested, sheriff’s office says

The weeks-long search for an armed and dangerous man wanted for killing two men at a South Carolina motel ended when he was arrested Thursday morning, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said.

Hasheem Keywaun Rond Glover was arrested for fatally shooting Barry J. Redding, 39, and Stephan A. Poole, 40, on July 2 at the Days Inn in the 2600 block of U.S. 1/Columbia Highway, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

At about 6:30 a.m., deputies and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents tracked down Glover in the 700 block of Morton Avenue NE in Crosland Park, the sheriff’s office said. That’s about 6 miles from the crime scene at the motel.

The 20-year-old Salley resident was taken into custody without incident, according to the release.

Glover was charged with two counts of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, jail records show. No bond has been set, and Glover is being held at the Aiken County Detention Center, according to jail records.

The investigation began at about 11 p.m. on July 2, when deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the Aiken motel, that’s just off Exit 22 on Interstate 20, according to sheriff’s office. Deputies were directed to room 229 where they found the men with gunshot wounds, later identified as Redding and Poole, the sheriff’s office said.

The men died at the scene of what the sheriff’s office said appeared to be a robbery. Both men were shot multiple times, according to arrest warrants.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word how law enforcement officers connected Glover to the shooting, but on July 11 the sheriff’s office identified him as the wanted gunman, saying he was considered armed and dangerous.

Despite the arrest, the sheriff’s office said its investigation is ongoing.

Glover was also charged with a probation violation, and jail records show he has been arrested three other times in the past 13 months.

In June 2021, Glover was arrested on a drug charge, according to Aiken County court records. In February, he was booked into the jail for malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury (value $2,000 or less) and pleaded guilty to that charge according to court records.

Glover is also facing pending charges from a March arrest when he was charged with second-degree burglary (violent), grand larceny (value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000), and weapons possession, court records show.