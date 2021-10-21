20-Year-Old Winlock Man Convicted for Attempting to Possess Child Sexual Abuse Material

The Chronicle, Centralia, Wash.
·1 min read

Oct. 21—A Winlock man has been sentenced to just under 10 months in jail after he was convicted on child sexual abuse material charges stemming from an investigation in 2020.

The defendant, 20-year-old Nathanael E. Kupietz, was first arrested in September 2020 for allegedly possessing sexually-explicit videos and images of female children from ages 2 to 9.

He entered an Alford plea — meaning he does not admit guilt but acknowledges the state has enough evidence for a jury to find him guilty should the case go to trial — to two counts of second-degree attempted possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct on Sept. 8.

He was sentenced Oct. 13.

He will receive credit for two days of time served in jail from the beginning of his case, according to court documents, and he will be on community supervision for 12 months after his release.

