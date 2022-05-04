A 20-year-old Wisconsin man was arrested and charged in Freeport homicide from February

FREEPORT — A Wisconsin man faces multiple charges stemming from a deadly shooting in February.

Police announced 20-year-old Christopher Scott, of Monroe, Wisconsin, faces multiple charges, including two counts of first-degree murder.

Scott is accused of murdering 24-year-old Montrell Scott in February. Police said the shooting happened in the unit block of W. Dexter Street and appears to be gang-related.

Scott was taken into custody Thursday morning in Freeport after he tried running from law enforcement, according to police.

Police said Scott is also charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated discharge of a machine gun.

Scott is being held in the Stephenson County jail on a $1 million bond.

