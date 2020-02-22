20-Year-Old Woman, Boyfriend Arrested Over Rental Dispute Triple Homicide

A 20-year-old woman and her 18-year-old boyfriend were arrested in Las Vegas on Thursday after the woman’s three roommates were found dead inside their shared home in Hemet, California.

Hemet police Chief Eddie Pust on Friday told reporters that Jordan Destinee Guzman, and her boyfriend, Anthony Damion McCloud, were apprehended in connection to the triple homicide—which allegedly stemmed from a dispute over the rental agreement.

The three victims—46-year-old Wendy Araiza, her 21-year-old daughter Genesis Araiza, and Trinity Clyde, the 18-year-old girlfriend of Wendy’s son—were found dead Wednesday evening after officials received a call about a woman lying in a pool of blood.

According to KABC, officials said they died of blunt force trauma and strangulation. Stabbing was also present, but it’s unclear if a knife was used.

The father of one of the victims reportedly walked into the home while Guzman and McCloud were still there—but the pair fled the scene in Clyde’s car, which was also found in Las Vegas.

A family member of Araiza, Cheryl Mead, said they were trying to get Guzman to move out of the house.

“I guess that this is how she retaliated, which is pretty horrific,” Mead told KABC.

Pust told reporters that police still didn’t know if the “horrific, egregious” crime was “interrupted” or if Guzman and McCloud were going to continue their alleged killing spree. According to news station KCAL 9, he said the investigation was still active.

Guzman’s mother said the women let her stay in the home so her daughter could get back on her feet, and claimed Guzman was scared of McCloud. She also told KCAL 9 that her daughter was previously asked to leave other homes and did so without incident.

“We can’t be more sorry to the families that have lost their family members,” she said.

Guzman and McCloud face three counts of murder and are currently being held on $2 million bail at a Nevada jail. Police say they will soon be extradited to Riverside County, California.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

