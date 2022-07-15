20-year-old woman dies after being shot at a Leavenworth apartment complex

A 20-year-old woman died at a hospital after being shot early Friday at a Leavenworth apartment complex, a police spokesman said on Facebook.

Officers responded to reports of shots being fired shortly before 12:30 a.m. at the Woodland Village Apartments in the 2900 block of Ralph Bunche Drive, said Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief for the Leavenworth Police Department.

Arriving officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, Nicodemus said.

“We do have a suspect we are actively looking for,” Nicodemus said. He declined to release the suspect’s name.

The investigation is ongoing.