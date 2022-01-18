20-year-old woman found dead after vanishing from Bible camp, NC cops say. Man sought

Authorities are searching for a man who may have been one of the last people to see a 20-year-old Pennsylvania woman alive before she was found dead in a Days Inn hotel on Jan. 17.

Deputies were first notified around 9:50 p.m. on Jan. 17 that a woman, Suzanne Kauffman, was missing when they received a call from two people who were trying to find their cellphones and Kauffman earlier that day, according to a news release from the Davie County Sheriff’s Office.

Kauffman was from Denver, Pennsylvania, but had traveled to North Carolina to attend a Bible camp in Iredell County, Davie Sheriff J.D. Hartman told news outlets.

“Deputies met with the caller and learned that several phones were missing and that the phones were last known to be in the possession of Suzanne Kauffman, who was also missing,” the sheriff’s office said.

When other individuals attempted to locate her and the missing cellphones by contacting the devices, they got an answer from one of the missing devices, deputies said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the individuals were told that if they wanted to pick up the phones, they would have to visit the Days Inn in Mocksville to recover them.

Investigators discovered that the person who had been in possession of the missing phones had scattered them along a road near a Kentucky Fried Chicken, just down the street from the Days Inn.

They also found the key to an Acura, which was the same vehicle model Kauffman was believed to have been driving. When they investigated further, deputies said they found Kauffman’s Acura in the rear parking lot at the Kentucky Fried Chicken.

When deputies checked the hotel, they found Kauffman dead in one of the rooms, which had been rented by a man, they said.

“Continued Investigation determined that Kauffman may have met a male named Quincey Hannah in Mocksville and led Deputies back to the Days Inn,” the sheriff’s office said in the release.

Deputies have not disclosed how Kauffman is believed to have died, or if they suspect foul play was involved, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

The man the sheriff’s office believes Kauffman met at the hotel is from Pennsylvania, too. Hannah is 26 years old and was last known to be driving a light blue 2009 Toyota sedan with a Pennsylvania license LRE 6319. According to deputies, he may be driving back to Pennsylvania and is wanted for questioning in the death of Kauffman.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 336-751-6238 or leave a tip on the sheriff’s website.

