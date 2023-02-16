20-year-old woman killed in Fairfield Twp.; Police searching for shooting suspect





Fairfield Township Police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting that killed a woman Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to a person shot in the 6500 block of Vonnie Vale Court near the state Route 4 bypass just before 4:00 p.m., according to a release from Fairfield Township Police.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 20-year-old female had been shot. Police worked to help the victim until paramedics arrived.

The victim was taken to Fort Hamilton Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told investigators there was at least one shooter who was described as a black male wearing a ski mask and possibly a hat. The suspect could have a beard, and police say he could have a handgun.

Investigators received footage of a maroon Honda Accord with rust on the rear passenger wheel and Ohio plates JNH4815 fleeing the area.

The license plates on the Honda have been confirmed stolen out of Springfield Township in Hamilton County.

Those with additional information should call the Fairfield Township Police at (513) 887-4406 or contact CrimeStoppers at (513) 352-3040.