20-year-old woman killed in League City auto-pedestrian crash, police investigating

LEAGUE CITY, Texas - League City police are investigating after a 20-year-old woman was killed on Thursday evening.

According to authorities, the crash occurred in the 200 block of S. Egret Bay Boulevard just after 7:45 p.m.

Officials said the woman was struck by a vehicle.

Authorities responded to the scene after receiving multiple calls about the crash.

When officials arrived on the scene, they found a woman on the east side of the roadway.

That woman was pronounced dead on the scene. Her name has not yet been released.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle that was involved in the crash was at the scene and has been fully cooperative with police.

The League City Police Department Crash Team is currently conducting a thorough investigation of the collision.

Anyone who might have witnessed this incident or that might have further information is encouraged to contact the League City Police Department at 281-332-2566.