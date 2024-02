A 20-year-old woman died I a fatal traffic crash in East St. Louis Sunday morning, officials said.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye, Sr. identified the victim as Kourtney Foxworth, of the 1000 block of Eight Avenue in Columbus, Mississippi.

Foxworth, a passenger in the single-vehicle accident at 38th and State Street , was pronounced deceased at 4 a.m. Sunday.

Police have not released any other details of the crash.