20-year-old woman missing for a week is found dead in creek near park, Texas cops say

A 20-year-old woman reported missing by her mother was found dead in a creek, Texas police say.

Officers in Victoria said Tuesday, Nov. 28, they found the body of Amanda Jean Stevenson, who was last seen Nov. 19. Her body was found in a creek near a bridge by Patriot Park.

Her cause of death has not been determined.

Stevenson was reported missing Nov. 21, police said. As officers investigated her disappearance, they interviewed a ride-share driver who was a “a known associate” of Stevenson.

When police pulled him over Wednesday, Nov. 22, for a second interview, he died by suicide during the traffic stop, according to police.

It’s unclear what connection if any the ride-share driver had to Stevenson’s death. Stevenson’s family told the Victoria Advocate they believe she was with the 45-year-old man around the time she went missing.

Officers searched locations where the driver was known to frequent, and “a piece of property” was searched by drones and scent-detecting dogs.

Victoria Police Chief Chuck Young thanked the community members who assisted in the search for Stevenson.

“Their efforts and support have been invaluable during this difficult time,” Young said in a statement. “I appreciate the community coming together as we all attempted to locate her. In times of sorrow, the support, compassion, and prayers of people joining forces strengthen us.”

Victoria is in southern Texas, about 115 miles southeast of San Antonio.

Missing teacher found dead days later in truck at bottom of lake, Montana officials say

Husband arrested after missing mom of 6’s body found hidden in culvert, Oklahoma cops say

Woman’s body found in water days after she vanished on walk, California police say