20-year-old woman sentenced to five years in prison for luring University High student to his death

Jan. 12—A 20-year-old woman who lured a 15-year-old University High School student to be shot and killed by a gang member nearly three years ago in Spokane Valley has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Daisy RedThunder pleaded guilty in May 2022 to conspiracy to commit first-degree assault and two counts of first-degree rendering criminal assistance for her role in the killing of Preston Grzogorek.

Spokane County Superior Court Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward on Wednesday sentenced RedThunder, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, to five years behind bars.

A jury convicted 21-year-old Stephen Yohler, RedThunder's boyfriend at the time, in November of first-degree premeditated murder, first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and tampering with a witness. RedThunder testified against Yohler at his trial.

The shooting stems from March 29, 2021, when RedThunder lured Grzogorek from an apartment, 9717 E. Sixth Ave., to buy a vape pen from him, according to court documents. But she was in Spokane and did not intend to meet Grzogorek, a friend of RedThunder's told police.

Yohler shot Grzogorek in the complex parking lot shortly after Grzogorek left his apartment. Yohler and RedThunder then fled to Nevada before eventually being arrested.

RedThunder, who has been in jail since May 2021, will be given credit for time served.

Yohler is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 8.

Spokane County Deputy Prosecutor Preston McCollam said after Yohler's trial that he will ask the judge to impose a lifetime prison sentence for Yohler.