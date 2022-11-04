20-year-old woman shot to death outside of Cahokia Heights apartment complex

A 20-year-old woman was shot to death Thursday outside an apartment complex in Cahokia Heights.

Kenmarshy Bowens of the 11,000 block of Criterion Avenue, St. Louis, was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:10 p.m., said St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

Cahokia Heights Police Chief Steve Brown said the department received a report that shots were fired in the 6,000 block of Clarita Place.

When officers arrived at the Private Mathison apartment complex , they found shell casings and a young woman outside. She had multiple bullet wounds, Brown said.

Brown said police have identified a person of interest and are seeking the person for questioning.