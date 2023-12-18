I-20 passenger rail service granted $500K for development: Here's what we know

The rail lines that run through Grambling, Louisiana, parallel to Interstate 20 are reserved for freight. The I-20 Corridor Council, which includes officials from Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi, argue that adding Amtrak passenger routes to the existing rail system would be a boon for the region.

A Northeast Louisiana passenger rail service will soon become a reality.

The Federal Railroad granted $500,000 to the I-20 Corridor Intercity Passenger Rail Service towards development of a train service that will connect Shreveport, Ruston and Monroe to Dallas, Texas.

The mayors of Monroe, Ruston, Shreveport and Vicksburg made the announcement Friday in downtown Monroe at a future terminal site.

The half-a-million-dollar federal funding is part of the $2 million Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, authored by Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-Baton Rouge), for railroad infrastructure.

Southern Railroad Commission Chairman Knox Ross said the I-20 route is officially on the map of rail lines in the United States.

"If you go online now you will see the Meridian to Dallas-Fort Worth route as part of the official Corridor ID map put out by the federal railroads administration," Ross said. "We're very excited about this. This puts together a process by which we will get to the point where we're ready to do the improvements need to do host the train."

In June, Amtrak and the Southern Rail Commission submitted a $14 million Federal-State Partnership for Intercity Rail Grant for the extension of the I-20 Crescent passenger service. The Crescent train currently runs between New York and New Orleans.

Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis spoke at the I-20 Passenger Rail update announcement Friday in downtown Monroe.

The expansion of of the route will run service between Meridian, Mississippi, Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas with terminals in municipalities between the cities, namely Vicksburg, Mississippi, Monroe, Ruston and Shreveport.

The City of Monroe is the lead entity on the application, with partner cities Ruston, Shreveport and Vicksburg.

The idea of passenger rail has been for almost three decades, Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis said. When service in the area was discontinued years ago, Ellis said, the Southern Rail Commission and the I-20 Corridor lobbied for passenger rail expansion.

"Ultimately this rail will connect Atlanta to Dallas but now there is funding. There is money behind these projects," Ellis said. "Now you have an option to be able to take rail or plane or your car. This going to connect our communities through different communities."

Ellis said there is no direct number of jobs as of yet. However, there will be a lot of work through engineering and construction during the developmental phase.

"What we're interested in the economic impact that it's going to bring to our communities," he said. "We're also interested in today's mobile workforce. How we can attract somebody that doesn't necessarily live here but can commute here to go to work. If I an accountant or if I'm attorney, my billable hours look different when I'm driving in Monroe in my car than versus when I'm on a train working with WiFi. It creates so many opportunities and possibilities."

Follow Ian Robinson on Twitter @_irobinsonand on Facebook athttps://bit.ly/3vln0w1.

Support local journalism by subscribing at https://cm.thenewsstar.com/specialoffer.

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: I-20 passenger rail service granted $500K for development