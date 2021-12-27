About 20 people are displaced following an arson at a Milwaukee apartment building Sunday morning

An arson fire at a Milwaukee apartment building Sunday morning initially displaced about 139 people, according to the Milwaukee Police Department. As of Sunday night, the American Red Cross of Wisconsin said about 20 people from about 15 units remained displaced by the fire.

Around 7:20 a.m., a suspect set an apartment building on the 3100 block of West Wisconsin Avenue on fire, Milwaukee Police said.

No injuries were reported, according to police. Several individuals were evaluated on-scene, but refused transport a hospital, said Deputy Chief William Kowalski of the Milwaukee Fire Department.

The fire appears to have been contained to one unit, Kowalski said, but there was extensive water damage to other units from extinguishing the fire.

The American Red Cross opened a shelter at the Alverno College Gymnasium Sunday afternoon for those affected by the fire.

The organization is providing near-term lodging, health and mental health resources, meals and hygiene items to them, according to Robert Garrett, a public affairs intern. In the coming days, the organization will also help those displaced find long-term lodging, he said.

A 19-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested in connection to the fire, according to police. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the upcoming days.

