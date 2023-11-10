About 20 people found clinging to sinking migrant boat off the Florida Keys

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued about 20 people found clinging to a partially submerged migrant boat off the Florida Keys Friday morning.

The Coast Guard could not immediately confirm the people’s country of origin, said Petty Officer Ryan Estrada, a spokesman for the service.

The boat was reported taking on water about 20 miles offshore of the Middle Keys city of Marathon, according to a law enforcement source.

Estrada said a crew from Coast Guard Station Marathon rushed to the scene and got the people out of the water.

“All are accounted for,” Estrada said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.