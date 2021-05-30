20 people rescued after high-speed roller coaster stops mid-ride at a Texas Six Flags

Dawson White
·1 min read

Several people were rescued on Saturday after a roller coaster at Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio stalled mid-ride, the amusement park says.

Around 11:54 a.m.,the Poltergeist ride stopped operating while passengers were on the ride, the park said, according to WOAI.

Poltergeist, first introduced in 1999, is a 2,700-foot-long roller coaster that takes passengers from 0 to 60 mph in less than four seconds, according to Six Flags.

At the time, a representative for the park told NBC News that “twenty guests are secured in an upright position with water available” as they awaited help.

Several fire and rescue crews assembled at the park to help remove the passengers from the ride, per WOAI.

Each passenger was individually walked down the ride to safety, KXAN reported.

Everyone was safely removed from the ride by 3:15 p.m., according to KTVT.

No one was injured.

“The safety of our guests is our highest priority,” the park told NBC, “and the ride will remain closed while we complete a full inspection.”

It hasn’t been reported what caused the ride stop.

Texas man gets warm welcome at Disney World — after a 2,800-mile run from Disneyland

Woman says she was kicked out of Six Flags over her shorts. Here’s what the park says

22 people left hanging in mid-air for two hours on an Arizona roller coaster

