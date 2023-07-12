These 20 people were indicted in Clark County

Jul. 11—Twenty people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday with the following charges:

Jason Powell, 49: Possession of drugs.

Paul Skiles, 65, of Bellevue: Possession of drugs.

Lowell Short, 43, of Springfield: Domestic violence, strangulation.

Anthony Ragland, 44: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Roger Clarkston, 38, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Kasandra Smith, 24, of Springfield: Theft.

Pierre Colquitt, 43, of Springfield: Assault, obstructing official business.

Joshua Suttles, 40, of Springfield: Domestic violence.

Kylee Lunsford, 20, of Springfield: Aggravated vehicular assault.

Ja'Mar Walker, 19, of Springfield: Carrying a concealed weapon.

Janita Aikens, 53, of Springfield: Identity fraud.

Michael Wilson, 36, of Dayton: Strangulation, having weapons while under disability.

Jason Silvers, 32, of Springfield: Safecracking, possessing criminal tools (two counts), vandalism, theft (two counts).

Kelly McCormick, 39, of Springfield: Robbery.

Tiffany Johnson, 33, of Springfield: Violating a protection order.

Donald Vance, 59, of Springfield: Domestic violence.

Andrea Mitchell, 63, of Springfield: Violating a protection order.

Antwain Cleary, 31, of Detroit: Receiving stolen property.

Evan Harris, 29, of Lakeview: Strangulation, domestic violence.

David Smith, 32, of Enon: Strangulation, domestic violence.