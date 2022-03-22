These 20 people were indicted in Clark County
Mar. 22—These 20 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week:
Robert P. Douglas, 41, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.
Erica N. Dean, 40: aggravated possession of drugs.
James T. Maiolo, 52: breaking and entering.
Pecolar N. Bailey, 23, of Cincinnati: forgery, theft.
Dana T. Johnson, 24, of Cincinnati: forgery, theft.
Robert Coffee, 44: aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, endangering children, failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.
Casey L. Payne, 31, of Springfield: endangering children, aggravated possession of drugs.
Brittany A. Roesch, 30, of Springfield: possession of fentanyl-related compound.
Tylee D. Thompson, 23, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons under disability.
Franklin L. Wilson, 36, of Springfield: felonious assault, domestic violence.
Tiffany B. Burt, 31, of Springfield: felonious assault.
Matthew R. Webb, 35, of Springfield: domestic violence.
Reginald Hines, 43, of Springfield: felonious assault.
Gregory J. Bacon, 26: having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapons, robbery.
Krista M. Adams, 34, of Springfield: possession of fentanyl-related compound.
William Rice, 47, of Springfield: domestic violence.
Dylan Anthony Michael Steiner, 23, of Springfield: aggravated burglary, domestic violence.
Bradley Walls, 19, of Urbana: theft, three counts of forgery.
Matthew C. Grim, 27: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl-related compound.
Billy Leece Jr., 50: domestic violence.