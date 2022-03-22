Mar. 22—These 20 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week:

Robert P. Douglas, 41, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Erica N. Dean, 40: aggravated possession of drugs.

James T. Maiolo, 52: breaking and entering.

Pecolar N. Bailey, 23, of Cincinnati: forgery, theft.

Dana T. Johnson, 24, of Cincinnati: forgery, theft.

Robert Coffee, 44: aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, endangering children, failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Casey L. Payne, 31, of Springfield: endangering children, aggravated possession of drugs.

Brittany A. Roesch, 30, of Springfield: possession of fentanyl-related compound.

Tylee D. Thompson, 23, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons under disability.

Franklin L. Wilson, 36, of Springfield: felonious assault, domestic violence.

Tiffany B. Burt, 31, of Springfield: felonious assault.

Matthew R. Webb, 35, of Springfield: domestic violence.

Reginald Hines, 43, of Springfield: felonious assault.

Gregory J. Bacon, 26: having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapons, robbery.

Krista M. Adams, 34, of Springfield: possession of fentanyl-related compound.

William Rice, 47, of Springfield: domestic violence.

Dylan Anthony Michael Steiner, 23, of Springfield: aggravated burglary, domestic violence.

Bradley Walls, 19, of Urbana: theft, three counts of forgery.

Matthew C. Grim, 27: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl-related compound.

Billy Leece Jr., 50: domestic violence.