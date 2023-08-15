These 20 people were indicted in Clark County

Aug. 15—Twenty people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday with the following charges:

Danny Quesinberry, 33: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Elijah Meadows, 24, of New Carlisle: Theft (two counts).

Ernest D. Ewers, 39, of Springfield: Breaking and entering.

Patrick Luckett II, 68, of Springfield: Burglary.

John Watkins III, 32: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business.

Lisa L. Waugh, 57, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, felonious assault (two counts).

Shane Hall, 44, of Springfield: Failure to stop after an accident.

Tyron Moore Jr., 16: Aggravated robbery (three counts), having weapons while under disability (two counts), carrying concealed weapons, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, receiving stolen property.

Joseph Howard, 19, of Springfield: Complicity.

Richard A. Williams, 40, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Donald A. Bowshier Jr. 37: Failure to stop after an accident, vehicular assault, endangering children.

Ne'colai B. Caudill, 28, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Andre L. Enoch Jr., 25, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs (two counts).

Darryl A. Newsome, 31: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Tanis George, 40, of Dayton: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Robert W. Greenem 38, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs (two counts).

Shawn F. Louden, 41, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.

Michael Monroe, 36, of New Carlisle: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Frederick L. Lebon, 51, of Springfield: Burglary.

Cody Havens, 34: violating a protection order, intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness.