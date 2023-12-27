20 percent of Russian fleet destroyed – Ukraine's National Security Council Secretary

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, has said that 20% of Russia's fleet has been destroyed.

Source: Danilov in an interview with Voice of America

Quote: "Of course, we would like to have a much better situation regarding the liberation of our territories.

But in parallel with this process, huge and important events have occurred on the Black Sea. Speaking about this situation, 20% of the Russian fleet has been destroyed.

And we are talking about something other than a few small vessels for 5-30 people. These are huge warships that have been sent to the same place the famous Black Sea Fleet's flagship Moskva was sent on 13 April 2022.

And what happened today [26 December – ed.] at night clearly confirms that our military understands the issue with Crimea. And for us, it is extremely important, just like the rest of our territory."

Background:

Explosions rang out in Feodosiia, occupied Crimea, at 03:00 on the night of 25-26 December. Telegram channels claimed that a ship carrying Iranian-made ammunition had been blown up, and a fire had broken out in the port.

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force, confirmed that Ukrainian defenders had targeted the Novocherkassk ship in occupied Feodosiia.

The Russian Defence Ministry reported that the Novocherkassk ship had been damaged "while repelling an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine using air-to-surface missiles".

Russia’s Defence Ministry claimed that "two Ukrainian Su-24s that were launching missiles have been destroyed by air defence during anti-aircraft combat". Ukraine’s Air Force refuted this claim.

