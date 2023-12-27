20 percent of Russian fleet destroyed – Ukraine's National Security Council Secretary

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, has said that 20% of Russia's fleet has been destroyed.

Source: Danilov in an interview with Voice of America

Quote: "Of course, we would like to have a much better situation regarding the liberation of our territories.

But in parallel with this process, huge and important events have occurred on the Black Sea. Speaking about this situation, 20% of the Russian fleet has been destroyed.

And we are talking about something other than a few small vessels for 5-30 people. These are huge warships that have been sent to the same place the famous Black Sea Fleet's flagship Moskva was sent on 13 April 2022.

And what happened today [26 December – ed.] at night clearly confirms that our military understands the issue with Crimea. And for us, it is extremely important, just like the rest of our territory."

Background:

  • Explosions rang out in Feodosiia, occupied Crimea, at 03:00 on the night of 25-26 December. Telegram channels claimed that a ship carrying Iranian-made ammunition had been blown up, and a fire had broken out in the port.

  • Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force, confirmed that Ukrainian defenders had targeted the Novocherkassk ship in occupied Feodosiia.

  • The Russian Defence Ministry reported that the Novocherkassk ship had been damaged "while repelling an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine using air-to-surface missiles".

  • Russia’s Defence Ministry claimed that "two Ukrainian Su-24s that were launching missiles have been destroyed by air defence during anti-aircraft combat". Ukraine’s Air Force refuted this claim.

