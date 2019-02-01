20 Photos That Show How Winter Can Affect People With Chronic Illness

Though some people may look forward to winter for the snow days and cozy nights by the fire, for others, the cold temperatures, precipitation and other seasonal changes can have serious consequences on their health.

Many of those with chronic illness experience a flare-up of symptoms during the colder months. One study found that 72 percent of rheumatology patients (such as those with arthritis or fibromyalgia) said the type of weather that most frequently contributed to worsening symptoms was low temperatures. Winter weather can also be dangerous for folks with respiratory conditions, heart conditions, circulation issues and autoimmune diseases, just to name a few.

The ice and snow pose major issues for those with mobility issues as well. It can be difficult (or even impossible) to get around in these conditions if you use certain mobility devices or have a condition that affects your balance or stability.

We wanted to shed light on how this season can affect people with health conditions, so we asked our Mighty community to share a photo that demonstrates how winter affects their chronic illness. Whatever challenges the colder season may bring, know you are not alone in facing additional struggles due to your chronic illness.

Related:​ Millions Exposed to Probable Carcinogens in Blood Pressure Medication

Here’s what our community shared with us:

1. “My anaphylactic asthma attacks increase in frequency [during winter], and my cromolyn, nebs, epinephrine and rescue inhaler aren’t enough after five-minute exposure, and I need to remove my clothes almost immediately after getting inside.” – Stacy S.

woman lying down with a zebra blanket across her. she has an oxygen mask strapped to her face More

Related:​ CBS Refuses to Air Medical Cannabis Ad During Super Bowl Broadcast

2. “I have CRPS [complex regional pain syndrome] in my right foot and leg. When it’s cold my foot and leg either feels like it’s on fire or like it’s ice cold and changes colors – it’s red and purple or it’s pale with no color.” Lyndsey R.

photo of woman's foot. her foot is red due to complex regional pain syndrome and circled in the photo More

Related:​ Misdiagnosis: The Global Epidemic We Should Be Talking About

3. “Currently for me, we’ve had issues with my muscles tensing up and due to my thoracic spine subluxing through twisting motions, combine that and the cold weather muscle tensing, you got me in my thoracic back brace. Simply to give my muscles a break and to rest with the needed support for a little while.” – Sydney J.