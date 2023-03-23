20 Places in America That Are Getting Poorer

Sherry V Smith / Shutterstock.com

The U.S. economy has been a topic of major concern within recent years. As some states seem to thrive, others aren't faring as well. And with the threat of a potential recession looming, a number of cities are at risk of increased poverty.

See: 8 Places in California Where Home Prices Have Plummeted

With a Recession Looming: Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay On Track

In taking a closer look at which American cities are losing economic ground over time, GOBankingRates analyzed the 100 most populous cities using data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2021 and 2011 American Community Surveys. This study highlights how per capita income, median household income, poverty rates and population have changed from 2011 to 2021, scoring each category to determine which city has seen the biggest declines (and increases, in the case of poverty rates) overall.

So which cities have had it hardest? Here's a closer look at which places in America are getting poorer.

Shutterstock.com

20. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Change in per capita income: $3,780

Change in median household income: $2,476

Change in population: 20,679

Change in poverty rate: -9.30%

Live Richer Podcast: Overcome Your Fear of Asking For the Raise You Deserve

Christopher Boswell / Shutterstock.com

19. North Las Vegas, Nevada

Change in per capita income: -$150

Change in median household income: -$4,383

Change in population: 49,180

Change in poverty rate: -31.02%

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

18. Jacksonville, Florida

Change in per capita income: $1,700

Change in median household income: -$948

Change in population: 120,088

Change in poverty rate: -18.58%

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

17. San Antonio, Texas

Change in per capita income: $1,697

Change in median household income: $2,169

Change in population: 121,385

Change in poverty rate: -11.56%

See the List: GOBankingRates' Best Banks of 2023

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

16. Toledo, Ohio

Change in per capita income: $1,155

Change in median household income: $541

Change in population: -18,174

Change in poverty rate: -18.60%

Story continues

Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com

15. Corpus Christi, Texas

Change in per capita income: $1,091

Change in median household income: $5,506

Change in population: 16,055

Change in poverty rate: -10.99%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

14. Lubbock, Texas

Change in per capita income: $2,270

Change in median household income: $2,392

Change in population: 29,654

Change in poverty rate: -6.73%

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn

Kit Leong / Shutterstock.com

13. Las Vegas, Nevada

Change in per capita income: $1,159

Change in median household income: -$3,852

Change in population: 50,373

Change in poverty rate: -23.20%

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

12. Memphis, Tennessee

Change in per capita income: $2,503

Change in median household income: -$642

Change in population: -17,984

Change in poverty rate: -11.03%

gnagel / Getty Images

11. Wichita, Kansas

Change in per capita income: $1,299

Change in median household income: $1,456

Change in population: 16,668

Change in poverty rate: -15.08%

Find Out: What Happens to Your Money If Your Bank Fails?

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

10. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Change in per capita income: $1,674

Change in median household income: -$608

Change in population: 23,336

Change in poverty rate: -16.49%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Newark, New Jersey

Change in per capita income: $989

Change in median household income: -$1,631

Change in population: 30,735

Change in poverty rate: -18.35%

Davel5957 / Getty Images

8. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Change in per capita income: $1,321

Change in median household income: $3,968

Change in population: 19,948

Change in poverty rate: -9.55%

Discover: Here's the Average IRS Tax Refund Amount by State

TrentGarverick / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Chesapeake, Virginia

Change in per capita income: $2,860

Change in median household income: $1,167

Change in population: 26,335

Change in poverty rate: -6.98%

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Greensboro, North Carolina

Change in per capita income: $728

Change in median household income: $1,145

Change in population: 28,388

Change in poverty rate: -11.22%

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Irvine, California

Change in per capita income: $1,976

Change in median household income: $2,568

Change in population: 92,811

Change in poverty rate: 2.50%

Social Security: Women Get $354 Per Month Less Than Men -- Here's Why

RaksyBH / Shutterstock.com

4. Plano, Texas

Change in per capita income: $2,321

Change in median household income: -$57

Change in population: 21,984

Change in poverty rate: -4.29%

Brian / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Santa Clarita, California

Change in per capita income: $2,326

Change in median household income: $5,564

Change in population: 53,189

Change in poverty rate: 9.21%

dszc / iStock.com

2. Glendale, Arizona

Change in per capita income: -$131

Change in median household income: -$1,575

Change in population: 16,074

Change in poverty rate: -9.90%

Is Your State Tax-Friendly? Only 5 Were Given an A-Grade (and 4 Failed)

Russ Heinl / Shutterstock.com

1. Achorage, Alaska

Change in per capita income: $298

Change in median household income: -$1,988

Change in population: 5,155

Change in poverty rate: 19.74%

More From GOBankingRates

Laura Beck contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined which U.S. cities are now poorer than they were by analyzing the 100 most populous cities: (1) per capita income in 2011, adjusted for inflation; (2) per capita income in 2021; (3) difference between the 2011 and 2021 per capita incomes; (4) median household income in 2011, adjusted for inflation; (5) median household income in 2021; (6) difference between the 2011 and 2021 household incomes; (7) population in 2011 vs. 2021; and (8) poverty rate in 2011 vs. 2021. All data was sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2021 and 2011 American Community Surveys. All inflation calculations were performed using the Bureau of Labor Statistics' CPI inflation calculator. All data was collected on and up to date as of March 7, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Places in America That Are Getting Poorer