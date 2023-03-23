20 Places in America That Are Getting Poorer

2
Joel Anderson
·4 min read
Sherry V Smith / Shutterstock.com
Sherry V Smith / Shutterstock.com

The U.S. economy has been a topic of major concern within recent years. As some states seem to thrive, others aren't faring as well. And with the threat of a potential recession looming, a number of cities are at risk of increased poverty.

See: 8 Places in California Where Home Prices Have Plummeted
With a Recession Looming: Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay On Track

In taking a closer look at which American cities are losing economic ground over time, GOBankingRates analyzed the 100 most populous cities using data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2021 and 2011 American Community Surveys. This study highlights how per capita income, median household income, poverty rates and population have changed from 2011 to 2021, scoring each category to determine which city has seen the biggest declines (and increases, in the case of poverty rates) overall.

So which cities have had it hardest? Here's a closer look at which places in America are getting poorer.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

20. Virginia Beach, Virginia

  • Change in per capita income: $3,780

  • Change in median household income: $2,476

  • Change in population: 20,679

  • Change in poverty rate: -9.30%

Live Richer Podcast: Overcome Your Fear of Asking For the Raise You Deserve

Christopher Boswell / Shutterstock.com
Christopher Boswell / Shutterstock.com

19. North Las Vegas, Nevada

  • Change in per capita income: -$150

  • Change in median household income: -$4,383

  • Change in population: 49,180

  • Change in poverty rate: -31.02%

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

18. Jacksonville, Florida

  • Change in per capita income: $1,700

  • Change in median household income: -$948

  • Change in population: 120,088

  • Change in poverty rate: -18.58%

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

17. San Antonio, Texas

  • Change in per capita income: $1,697

  • Change in median household income: $2,169

  • Change in population: 121,385

  • Change in poverty rate: -11.56%

See the List: GOBankingRates' Best Banks of 2023

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

16. Toledo, Ohio

  • Change in per capita income: $1,155

  • Change in median household income: $541

  • Change in population: -18,174

  • Change in poverty rate: -18.60%

Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com
Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com

15. Corpus Christi, Texas

  • Change in per capita income: $1,091

  • Change in median household income: $5,506

  • Change in population: 16,055

  • Change in poverty rate: -10.99%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

14. Lubbock, Texas

  • Change in per capita income: $2,270

  • Change in median household income: $2,392

  • Change in population: 29,654

  • Change in poverty rate: -6.73%

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn

Kit Leong / Shutterstock.com
Kit Leong / Shutterstock.com

13. Las Vegas, Nevada

  • Change in per capita income: $1,159

  • Change in median household income: -$3,852

  • Change in population: 50,373

  • Change in poverty rate: -23.20%

f11photo / Shutterstock.com
f11photo / Shutterstock.com

12. Memphis, Tennessee

  • Change in per capita income: $2,503

  • Change in median household income: -$642

  • Change in population: -17,984

  • Change in poverty rate: -11.03%

gnagel / Getty Images
gnagel / Getty Images

11. Wichita, Kansas

  • Change in per capita income: $1,299

  • Change in median household income: $1,456

  • Change in population: 16,668

  • Change in poverty rate: -15.08%

Find Out: What Happens to Your Money If Your Bank Fails?

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

10. Albuquerque, New Mexico

  • Change in per capita income: $1,674

  • Change in median household income: -$608

  • Change in population: 23,336

  • Change in poverty rate: -16.49%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Newark, New Jersey

  • Change in per capita income: $989

  • Change in median household income: -$1,631

  • Change in population: 30,735

  • Change in poverty rate: -18.35%

Davel5957 / Getty Images
Davel5957 / Getty Images

8. Tulsa, Oklahoma

  • Change in per capita income: $1,321

  • Change in median household income: $3,968

  • Change in population: 19,948

  • Change in poverty rate: -9.55%

Discover: Here's the Average IRS Tax Refund Amount by State

TrentGarverick / Getty Images/iStockphoto
TrentGarverick / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Chesapeake, Virginia

  • Change in per capita income: $2,860

  • Change in median household income: $1,167

  • Change in population: 26,335

  • Change in poverty rate: -6.98%

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Greensboro, North Carolina

  • Change in per capita income: $728

  • Change in median household income: $1,145

  • Change in population: 28,388

  • Change in poverty rate: -11.22%

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Irvine, California

  • Change in per capita income: $1,976

  • Change in median household income: $2,568

  • Change in population: 92,811

  • Change in poverty rate: 2.50%

Social Security: Women Get $354 Per Month Less Than Men -- Here's Why

RaksyBH / Shutterstock.com
RaksyBH / Shutterstock.com

4. Plano, Texas

  • Change in per capita income: $2,321

  • Change in median household income: -$57

  • Change in population: 21,984

  • Change in poverty rate: -4.29%

Brian / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Brian / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Santa Clarita, California

  • Change in per capita income: $2,326

  • Change in median household income: $5,564

  • Change in population: 53,189

  • Change in poverty rate: 9.21%

dszc / iStock.com
dszc / iStock.com

2. Glendale, Arizona

  • Change in per capita income: -$131

  • Change in median household income: -$1,575

  • Change in population: 16,074

  • Change in poverty rate: -9.90%

Is Your State Tax-Friendly? Only 5 Were Given an A-Grade (and 4 Failed)

Russ Heinl / Shutterstock.com
Russ Heinl / Shutterstock.com

1. Achorage, Alaska

  • Change in per capita income: $298

  • Change in median household income: -$1,988

  • Change in population: 5,155

  • Change in poverty rate: 19.74%

More From GOBankingRates

Laura Beck contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined which U.S. cities are now poorer than they were by analyzing the 100 most populous cities: (1) per capita income in 2011, adjusted for inflation; (2) per capita income in 2021; (3) difference between the 2011 and 2021 per capita incomes; (4) median household income in 2011, adjusted for inflation; (5) median household income in 2021; (6) difference between the 2011 and 2021 household incomes; (7) population in 2011 vs. 2021; and (8) poverty rate in 2011 vs. 2021. All data was sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2021 and 2011 American Community Surveys. All inflation calculations were performed using the Bureau of Labor Statistics' CPI inflation calculator. All data was collected on and up to date as of March 7, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Places in America That Are Getting Poorer

Recommended Stories