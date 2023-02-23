20 pounds of meth sailed from Bellingham on a ferry, rolled into burritos

Police in southeast Alaska arrested three people and confiscated more than $1 million in methamphetamine and the deadly opioid fentanyl, according to court documents and an Alaskan radio station.

A duffel bag with 20 pounds of meth — rolled inside tortillas like a burrito — was seized when the MV Columbia docked in Ketchikan, KRBD-FM reported Monday, Feb. 20.

Columbia is one of several ferries that run the waters of the Inside Passage to Bellingham and back as part of the Alaska Marine Highway system.

An Oregon man boarded the Columbia in Bellingham, and was arrested in Ketchikan, where a police officer and a detective stayed with the bag until the ferry docked in Juneau, KRBD reported.

There, two more people were arrested and police found another half-pound of meth, 150 pills of suspected fentanyl, and nine firearms, KRBD-FM reported.