20 protest lowering of bail for triple homicide suspect at District Judge Figueroa's office

Police are continuing to search for a third suspect in a triple homicide that claimed the lives of two brothers and a teenager.

Meanwhile, people gathered outside the office of Magisterial District Judge Aurelis Figueroa to protest the judge's lowering of bail for one of the suspects, who was on house arrest with an ankle monitor when police allege he took part in the mass killing.

Nine-year-old Sebastian Perez-Salome, 8-year-old Jesus Perez-Salome and 19-year-old Joshua Lugo-Perez were killed Tuesday night in a shooting. The boys were playing with kittens outside of their home in the 400 Block of N. 5th St. at the time.

Louis Cancel, 33, of Lebanon, was also injured in the shooting.

Amber High organized the Friday morning protest held in front of Magisterial District Judge Aurelis Figueroa's office June 2, 2023.

Lebanon Police arrested Alex Torres-Santos, 22, and James Fernandez-Reyes, 16, on Wednesday morning after the Lebanon County SWAT team executed a search warrant on the 400 block of N. 9th Street. They face numerous charges, including homicide, aggravated assault and firearms not to be carried without a license.

Roughly 20 residents gathered outside Figueroa's office on Friday morning, calling for her removal from office.

"We're here because of Judge Figueroa making a poor decision," said Amber High, who organized the event. "And allowing a criminal to be back out in public and not serving proper punishment."

At the time of the shooting, Torres-Santos was out on bail and wearing a house arrest bracelet while waiting for his next court date.

Police had previously charged Torres-Santos with aggravated assault after he allegedly shot the same man on two separate occasions. In February, police responded for a gunshot victim where the same man told officers he was again shot in the leg by Torres-Santos.

Police took Torres-Santos into custody and executed a search warrant for an apartment on the 400 block of North Ninth Street.

Torres-Santos was charged with illegally possessing a handgun without a license, possession of drugs with the intent to deliver, illegally altering the serial number of a handgun and other offenses.

His bail was originally set at $100,000, but reduced to $50,000 by Judge Figueroa, a news release from District Attorney Pier Hess Graf states.

High, along with many of the other protesters, say they would like to see Figueroa removed from office or have her step down.

Roughly 20 community members participated in the demonstration outside Magisterial District Judge Aurelis Figueroa's office in Lebanon, Pa., holding signs and encouraging drivers to honk their horns in support June 2, 2023.

"We'd like to see the judicial system do its part. We'd like to see her held accountable and be responsible for her decisions," High said.

Some felt that because the alleged shooter's bail was reduced, Judge Figueroa is responsible for the deaths.

"We can't have people like this running around on the street," said Anissa Gunnells, adding, "she did not protect those children."

Other protesters said that the Judge's decisions on Torres-Santos had parallels with her decisions in smaller cases.

Several members of the Landlord association attended the protest, many of whom said that they feel Figueroa was biased and unfair in landlord-tenant disputes.

"It's one thing to be unfair with landlords and stuff like that," said Steve Levengood, "but when you do something with an actual criminal, and it turns out to be something fatal, that's unfair. That's not right, something has to be done."

A clerk at Judge Figueroa's office said that the Judge would not be making any comment.

A GoFundMe page has been organized for Sebastian Perez-Salome and Jesus Perez-Salome's family, which can be reached at gofundme.com/f/jesus-and-sebastian-memorial-service.

A GoFundMe has also been organized for the Joshua Lugo Perez family, which can be reached at gofundme.com/f/joshua-lugo-perez-memorial-service.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Lebanon City Police Department at (717) 272-6611 or Crime Stoppers at (717) 270-9800.

