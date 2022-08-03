20 Public Indictments handed down
Aug. 3—Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on July 29 and returned _20 __Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:
GEORGE CASE SANDERLIN, 45
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
10 Counts of Rape
10 Counts of Sexual Battery
5 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
5 Counts Permitting Drug Abuse
AMANDA N. AULT, 30
South Shore, Kentucky, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear
ANGELA WAUGH, 25
Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:
Felonious Assault
3 Counts Endangering Children
MARY THOMPSON, 23
Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:
Felonious Assault
3 Counts Endangering Children
JOHN EARL REYNOLDS, 25
Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:
Felonious Assault
3 Counts Endangering Children
CODY LEE TAYLOR, 18
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
3 Counts Kidnapping
4 Counts Rape
STERLING JORDAN TUCK, 28
Dayton, Ohio, was indicted on:
Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
DARNELL STANLEY, 36
Detroit, Michigan, was indicted on:
Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
JASON BRYAN WELLS, 43
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts Involuntary Manslaughter
Obstructing Justice
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
PAMI JO WINTERS, 31
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Tampering with Evidence
Obstructing Justice
TRAVIS JAY FLOYD, 25
Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:
Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle
Receiving Stolen Property
PAUL D. HOLBROOK, 29
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts Robbery
Aggravated Burglary
Burglary
Trespass in a Habitation when a Person is Present or Likely to be Present
Domestic Violence
JEREMIAH D. LA FRAMBOISE, 29
Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
TRINITY BROOKLYN SKAGGS, 18
Springfield, Ohio, was indicted on:
Receiving Stolen Property
Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
RYAN MAURICE MINNEY, 26
Bellefontaine, Ohio, was indicted on:
Receiving Stolen Property
Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
KEYSAUN CROSETTI HARRIS, 25
Dayton, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
XAVIER DOMINIC HARDY, 26
Dayton, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
WALTER JACKSON, 33
Westland, Michigan, was indicted on:
2 Counts Having Weapons while under Disability
Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle
Possessing Criminal Tools
Trafficking in Heroin
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Heroin
KRISTINA L. RISTER, 42
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Petty Theft
Theft
LARRY H. WHITT, 49
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Menacing by Stalking
Violating a Protection Order