20 Public Indictments handed down

The Portsmouth Daily Times, Ohio
Aug. 3—Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on July 29 and returned _20 __Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

GEORGE CASE SANDERLIN, 45

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

10 Counts of Rape

10 Counts of Sexual Battery

5 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

5 Counts Permitting Drug Abuse

AMANDA N. AULT, 30

South Shore, Kentucky, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

ANGELA WAUGH, 25

Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault

3 Counts Endangering Children

MARY THOMPSON, 23

Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault

3 Counts Endangering Children

JOHN EARL REYNOLDS, 25

Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault

3 Counts Endangering Children

CODY LEE TAYLOR, 18

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

3 Counts Kidnapping

4 Counts Rape

STERLING JORDAN TUCK, 28

Dayton, Ohio, was indicted on:

Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

DARNELL STANLEY, 36

Detroit, Michigan, was indicted on:

Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

JASON BRYAN WELLS, 43

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Involuntary Manslaughter

Obstructing Justice

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

PAMI JO WINTERS, 31

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

Obstructing Justice

TRAVIS JAY FLOYD, 25

Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Receiving Stolen Property

PAUL D. HOLBROOK, 29

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Robbery

Aggravated Burglary

Burglary

Trespass in a Habitation when a Person is Present or Likely to be Present

Domestic Violence

JEREMIAH D. LA FRAMBOISE, 29

Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

TRINITY BROOKLYN SKAGGS, 18

Springfield, Ohio, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

RYAN MAURICE MINNEY, 26

Bellefontaine, Ohio, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

KEYSAUN CROSETTI HARRIS, 25

Dayton, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

XAVIER DOMINIC HARDY, 26

Dayton, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

WALTER JACKSON, 33

Westland, Michigan, was indicted on:

2 Counts Having Weapons while under Disability

Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle

Possessing Criminal Tools

Trafficking in Heroin

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Heroin

KRISTINA L. RISTER, 42

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Petty Theft

Theft

LARRY H. WHITT, 49

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Menacing by Stalking

Violating a Protection Order

