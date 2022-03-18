20 Questions You Need To Ask Your Car Dealer Before You Buy

Buying a new car is a major decision. After a home, it's probably the largest purchase you'll make. Whether you plan to keep your car for a few years or run it into the ground, it's important to know exactly what you're buying, what protections come with the car and how -- and how much -- you'll be paying for it over its lifetime.

Car Accessories: What Percentage of Your Income Should Go Toward Auto Loan Payments

Related: The Most Expensive Car Repairs That Will Make You Want To Sell

So that you can get the best car for the best deal, GOBankingRates spoke to auto experts to find out their tips for buying a new car and the questions you should ask a car dealer before signing on the dotted line.

Image Credits: Shutterstock.com

©Shutterstock.com