20 Questions You Need To Ask Your Car Dealer Before You Buy

The Columbia River Gorge formed when a glacial lake half the size of Lake Michigan repeatedly emptied during the last Ice Age. An ice dam of the Clark Fork River, roughly 2,000 feet high at its maximum, would inevitably warm, catastrophically break and send a cataclysmic deluge of water toward the Pacific at 80 mph. It would then build back up and start the process all again, an estimated 40 times, eventually slicing a fjord-like gash through the Cascades over about 2,000 years – a blink of an eye in geologic terms. Not too long ago, Audi was trotting out TDI diesels and shoehorning Lamborghini V10s into the A6, yet here we are with the 2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT – a fully electric car that isn’t some quirky eco-mobile but legitimately one of the best cars to drive.