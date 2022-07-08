Web 20 Ranker LLC Hosts This Years Local Marketing Mastermind 2022 in St. Petersburg, Florida

Harrisburg, PA - (NewMediaWire) - July 7, 2022 - Web 20 Ranker LLC, one of the biggest white label SEO service providers in the United States and beyond, announced its 2022 edition of the annual Local Marketing Mastermind. The annual marketing and SEO event focuses on bringing valuable insights from some of the biggest SEOs and digital marketing agency owners while providing many networking opportunities with speakers. This year's event is scheduled to be held in St. Petersburg, FL, from September 16th and 18th, 2022.

According to Chaz Edwards, this year's edition of the SEO conference promises to be impactful and eventful. He noted that the event has an exciting lineup of guest speakers who will be touching on some of the most critical topics in the local marketing world. Chaz added that the event would help agency owners, SEOs, and digital markers learn more about how to get better results for their clients, what's working now, and how agency owners can skyrocket their business. Participants will be able to rank higher, scale faster, and build a stronger agency system by learning from a team that has started and scaled their agencies to rake in 7-figure revenue annually.

The 2022 edition of the Local Marketing Mastermind will touch on Local SEO and updated search strategies, forensic on-page SEO and organic search, how to beat large agencies, influence ranking with user engagement, how to better scale an agency, build an agency lead funnel, and better sales strategies from a closing-machine. Interested participants can secure their seats today at https://web20ranker.com/local-marketing-mastermind-and-seo-conference/ as tickets are selling fast.

Describing the 3-day event where agency owners get a chance to work directly with experienced SEOs, Chaz said: "Too many agency owners take course after course and waste so much time and money trying to figure it all out. But often find themselves struggling to rank in tough niches and areas, getting turned down on sales calls, and churning clients due to less-than-stellar results. They find no time to implement what was mostly recycled strategies from gurus making more $ from that course than an actual agency they run. They spin their wheels. That's why we created the Local Marketing Mastermind! No coursework, no webinar BS, and no phony gurus. Just a small collection of SEOs & digital marketers responsible for hundreds of millions in revenue generated for their clients."

This year's live event will feature established SEOs and agency owners like Holly Starks, who will speak on how to "Make Google News Work For Your Local Listings." Holly Starks is well known for her Google News expertise and black hat SEO strategies. Named one of the Top SEO Influencers in 2017, she will be taking a break from driving around with hundreds of cell phones to attend the 2022 edition of Local SEO Mastermind.

Also speaking at the event is Micheal Merlino, who will be touching on the importance of creating a brand and entity locally. With over six years of experience in the SEO game, Michael has learned some hard lessons by making his own mistakes and breakthroughs. He will share what he has learned to help participants at the event grow and make more revenue. Other speakers scheduled to share insights during the 3-day long event include Brock Misner, CFO and Co-Founder of Marketing Divine, who will be sharing insights on the topic of "Influencing Local Rankings With User Engagement and Brand Presence"; Terry Samuels bringing over 20 years of experience in software and computers and discussing "Forensic On-Page SEO: Ins and Outs and How To Fix It"; and Mike Milas, an agency owner who will be talking about Scaling with Omni-Channel Marketing Services."

Web 20 Ranker LLC is bringing some other bigwigs in the digital marketing industry, including Allen Levings, Victor Perez, Bucky Helms, Eldar Cohen, Jacob Kettner, and Chaz Edwards, who has built multiple successful online and offline businesses and ranked clients in some of the most difficult niches in the digital marketing space.

Tickets for the event are selling fast, and Web 20 Ranker LLC has confirmed limited available slots for participants at the event. Direct all inquiries to the Web 20 Ranker LLC team via phone at (855) 896-6657 or visit their website. The digital marketing agency has its physical office at 3915 Union Deposit Rd #918, Harrisburg, PA, 17109, US for more information.

