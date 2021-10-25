"Do You Have Ebola? That Is Really The Only Reasonable Excuse Today" And 19 More Absolutely Abhorrent Texts From Terrible Bosses
Working in retail and service is can be....challenging. Customers are one thing to deal with, but when your boss is awful?? It's basically unbearable.
20th Century Fox
I've worked in both retail and service, and have had my share of terrible bosses.
In case you're in the mood to get your blood boiling on this fine day, here are 20 bosses that are actually making me seethe with rage:
1. This boss, who was angry an injured employee was sitting down:
Quit my job last night, it was nice to be home to make the kids breakfast and take them to school today! Off to hunt for a new opportunity, wish me luck :) from antiwork
2. This boss, who said "stop being a victim" about an employee's father's death THE DAY AFTER:
3. This boss, who texted their bartender at 3 A.M. asking them to come in that day and berating them for drinking on the off chance they'd be called in on their day off:
4. This boss, who asked their employee to come in on their day off after eight straight days of work then threatened to take away their health insurance:
This sub gave me the motivation to finally quit my abusive job. I may not have health insurance, but I feel so free! from antiwork
5. This boss, who was angry their employee "didn't get their PTO approved" for literally ending up in the hospital:
6. This boss, who was "very disappointed" in their employee for being sick:
I made the mistake of calling in sick for my shift 8 hours before it started. No regrets. from antiwork
7. And this boss, who still wanted their employee to come in even though their boyfriend had COVID:
My girlfriend works at a recovery home for old people and people who need help physically and this is what her boss sent her. 2 weeks later her coworker came in with covid and one of the patients died from it. from antiwork
8. This boss, who said their employee needed a doctor's note for one day of calling out sick:
Got illegally fired from my job, and then the District Manager had to tell my Store Manager to re-hire me. (Context in comments.) from antiwork
9. And this boss, who said they should come in unless they had ebola:
I have been wanting to quit my job of 10 years took a mental health day to think about it this is what I wake up to.. from antiwork
10. This boss, who did not respect their employee's PTO:
Today is the first official day of my vacation. I barely made it 4 hours before some trouser stain texted me for help, and wouldn't take "NO" for an answer. from antiwork
11. And this boss, who asked their employee to cut an approved vacation short:
12. This boss, who was angry an underage employee didn't store a knife in their locker:
13. This boss, who cancelled their employee's shift literally 20 minutes before it started:
14. This boss, who asked their employees to learn "basic manners" after they refused to work 60+ hour weeks in a pandemic:
15. This boss, who expected work done after midnight:
16. And this boss, who texted their employee at 3:30 a.m. asking them to come in a few hours later:
Unbelievable. from antiwork
17. This boss, who basically said "screw your family" to their employee:
18. This boss, who asked their pregnant employee to drive during a weather emergency in Texas:
That one time my (former) boss tried to make me come in to deliver sandwiches during the freeze in Texas. My apartment hadn’t had power for two days and was forty degrees, the roads were still completely frozen and everyone was getting into car accidents, and I was 3 months pregnant. from antiwork
19. This boss, who expected their employee to answer their company phone when they were off:
I'm quite annoyed and want to reply accordingly, but I'm unsure if my words hold any truth. Full reply in comments: from antiwork
20. And finally, this boss, who told their employee (that was two hours away and intoxicated) to "sober up and get here" on their day off:
Sometimes it even gets to us in trade unions. From a few years back. Green is my Foreman. Orange is the site Superintendent. from antiwork