20 Restaurants and Stores With Deals on St. Patrick’s Day

Want to know where to sport your green on St. Patrick’s Day? Many retailers and chain restaurants have deals on March 17 that you won’t want to miss. This year’s festivities fall on a Thursday, so you can get your weekend started early with a few freebies and specials celebrating the luck of the Irish. Here’s where you can visit to show off your green without spending too much green.

Applebee’s

Get Saintly Sips for $5 on St. Patrick’s Day. These include the Tipsy Leprechaun, which is made of Jameson Irish whiskey, melon liqueur, blue curaçao, sweet and sour and lemon lime soda with a gold sugar rim; and the Pot O’ Gold Colada, a piña colada featuring Captain Morgan rum and mango.

Arby’s

Sip up the seasonal Mint Chocolate Shake that’s only available during the month of March. The shake is creamy mint chocolate topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle with chopped Andes Chocolate Mints pieces. Plus, you can put some cash back in your pocket with the app Ibotta. Right now, they’re offering 15% cash back at Arby’s!

ASOS

If you love the styles of ASOS, you’re in luck. Now through March 17 at 2 a.m. MT, use the code “LUCKYME” for 20% off the entire site.

Bennigan’s

Bennigan’s is offering its Blarney Blast menu through March 30. The special menu includes deals on St. Patrick’s day-themed cocktails and food.

Cheryl’s Cookies

Treat yourself to a green treat with this cookie deal. Get 30% off with the promo code COOKIEDEAL.

Chili’s

Celebrate all month long with a $5 Lucky Jameson. This is a margarita made with Jameson to give it an Irish flair. You can even get this deal to go for your St. Paddy’s Day house party.

Claire’s

If you’re looking to accessorize for St. Paddy’s Day, head to Claire’s for buy one, get one 50% off all St. Patrick’s Day items.

Del Taco

On St. Patrick’s Day, guacamole doesn’t cost extra at Del Taco. Order through the restaurant’s app, and you can receive guac for free, so even your food can show off its green.

Dog Haus

Participating Dog Haus locations are offering St. Paddy’s specials like green beer and discounted shots of Jameson or Pickle Backs on March 17.

Hot Topic

Throw in a little goth with your green. Get 20% off St. Patrick’s Day clothes and accessories with the code HT20.

Krispy Kreme

Wear green to your local Krispy Kreme and get a free O’riginal Glazed Donut (a donut with green glaze).

Michaels

It’s easy to stock up on green decorations when the items are on sale. Michaels is giving customers 40% off St. Patrick’s Day accessories and decor.

Noodles & Co.

Eating green gets a little easier when celebrating St. Patrick’s Day. Noodles & Co. is offering a BOGO Eat Green deal on all salads and veggie-based noodles from March 16 through March 17.

Northern Brewer

Get into the spirit by brewing some of your own beer for St. Patrick’s Day. Right now, Northern Brewer is having a sale on Irish extracts so you can treat your guests to homemade beers that are right on theme.

Sonic

Corn dogs are half price on March 17 at all Sonic locations. Corned beef and cabbage, corn dogs. Same thing, right?

STK Steakhouse

Get some Irish eats for some great prices. This includes Lil’ Corned Beef Sliders with Tater Tots for $6 and the Leprechaun Stiletto for $9. These are available from March 14 through March 18 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Tim Hortons

Through March 21, you can get a free breakfast sandwich. Here’s the catch, you have to order it between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. Could be a good idea after taking part in a few of the drink specials on this list.

TGI Friday’s

Cheers to St. Patrick’s Day with deals on Guinness Blonde and Jameson Irish Tea at participating restaurants.

Twin Peaks

Get rewarded for wearing green on March 17 with free fried pickles at participating locations.

WSS

The shoe warehouse is holding a sale right now in honor of March’s most famous holiday. Select styles are up to 50% off, so it’s the perfect time to stock up on shoe styles for summer.

