20 retailers giving back to the community for Giving Tuesday

There are plenty thoughtful products to buy that give back.

After the shopping rush of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, many are looking for ways to give back to communities, especially during these unprecedented times where essentials workers have been working tirelessly and many have lost their jobs. With movements like Giving Tuesday, which encourages individuals to donate their time and their dollars to their community, there are plenty of ways to give back this year.

If you’re still itching to shop or have some last-minute gifts to buy, consider purchasing from these brands that are donating or supporting different charities for Giving Tuesday and throughout the rest of the holiday season. Below, you'll find 20 Reviewed-approved brands that are giving back right now, so you can feel better about where you're putting your dollar.

1. Nordstrom

Pure bliss.

If you're in need of some extra throw blankets, you can provide some extra warmth to a child in need by purchasing one at Nordstrom. A portion of the proceeds from each Bliss Plush Throw from Nordstrom will go to Operation Warm, an organization that donates coats to kids in need. With nearly 2,000 glowing reviews, this one is a crowd-favorite on the site thanks to its plush material that's both cozy and breathable.

Get the Bliss Plush Throw at Nordstrom for $28.90

2. Anthropologie

Anthropologie.

Love shopping at Anthro? For Giving Tuesday, the retailer is donating $10 to the International Child Art Foundation with every gift card purchased, plus you'll get a $10 credit for yourself. If you plan on buying something from the boho retailer at some point, you might as well get a gift card now as a way to give back.

Get a gift card at Anthropologie

3. Toms

TOMS has a lot more styles than the casual shoe that introduced you to the brand.

Toms is known for being one of the original retailers doing "buy one, give one." They donate a pair of shoes to communities in need for every pair sold. For the holidays, you can purchase everything from uber cozy slippers to fashionable loafers to the original comfortable slip-ons, knowing that each purchase helps. Plus, for Giving Tuesday the brand has committed to spending the day volunteering at various organizations across the globe.

Shop shoes at Toms

4. Everlane

These sneaks are infinitely recyclable.

Aside from its commitment to sustainable clothing, Everlane also has a commitment to good causes. The minimalist brand donates to the ACLU for every product sold from the 100% Human Collection, but in honor of Giving Tuesday, it's doubling the number of donations for today only.

Shop the 100% Human Collection at Everlane

5. American Eagle

For every Real Rewards purchase in stores and online, American Eagle and Aerie will help donate 10 meals to Feeding America up to 350,000 meals. To become a Real Rewards member, you will need to sign up with an email address, but it's completely free.

Shop at American Eagle

6. Jiggy

Best gifts for women: Jiggy for Anthropologie puzzle

Jiggy is a woman-owned puzzle company that features puzzles so gorgeous they should probably be framed, which is why each puzzle comes with the tools to do so. Each puzzle is designed by a female artist, too. Purchases made on Giving Tuesday will donate 20% to a cause that matches each puzzle's theme.

Shop for puzzles at Jiggy

7. Our Place

The Always Pan had a 30,000-person waitlist—is it worth the hype?

The Always Pan might be the hottest gift of the season, and the maker of the said pan, Our Place, is giving back this season. Most recently during the pandemic, it has donated more than 200,000 meals to Feeding America. We tested out the cult-favorite pan and loved how versatile and easy to handle it is.

Get the Always Pan at Our Place for $145

8. Hairstory

I haven't used shampoo or conditioner in a year—here's what I do instead

The popular no-poo haircare brand Hairstory—which we've tried and are obsessed with—is donating 2% of 8-ounce New Wash sales to City Harvest. Plus, if you've wanted to try it out for yourself, you can get 10% off with the code GIVINGTUESDAY.

Get Hairstory New Wash Cleanser at Hairstory for $40

9. PopSockets

These special PopSockets support their respective charities.

PopSockets, the makers of our favorite phone grip, has a Poptivism program that donates all of the proceeds from themed PopGrips to their respective charities. These include Doctors Without Borders, ENA Foundation, Feeding America, and more.

Shop the PopGrips Poptivisim collection at PopSockets

10. Athleta

This gorgeous mask serves a greater purpose.

Athleta, the maker of our favorite face masks, is also giving back this holiday season. Through January 31, 2021, all the net proceeds up to $300,000 from the sales of its limited-edition masks by VPL will be donated to Fashion Girls for Humanity, a female-founded nonprofit helping communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get the Limited Edition Silk Print Mask by VPL at Athleta for $49

11. Chewy

Chewy sells popular dog toys, like the Addy-approved Kong.

In need of pet supplies? Chewy is matching customer purchase amounts for Giving Tuesday and donating up to $2 million in supplies to animal welfare organizations in need.

Shop at Chewy

12. Quay

We recommend checking out Lizzo's line of sunglasses from Quay.

For today only, popular Australian sunglass brand Quay is offering a buy one, get one free promotion, with each purchase also donating 100 meals to Feeding America promotion. It's a win-win-win.

Shop at Quay

13. Minted

Give back with these purchases.

Looking for something personalized and a way to give back? Minted offers a few products that do good. You can shop aprons with 100% of the proceeds supporting Every Mother Counts, an organization that helps with maternity care, or sift through its Notes of Gratitude collection that benefits World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization that supports local restaurants and communities.

Shop at Minted

14. FinalStraw

The FinalStraw

FinalStaw is already trying to do good by eliminating single-use plastics, and makes the best reusable straw we've ever tested. The brand is doing even more with a discounted holiday bundle with 1% of all purchases donated to 1% For The Planet. Additionally, the company donated 10% of its Black Friday sales to Habits of Waste.

Get the Holiday Bundle at Final for $59.95

15. BarkBox

Man's best friend deserves a treat, too.

You already love to treat your furry friends, so why not do so and give back to the community. BarkBox is offering a limited edition Peanuts themed box and will donate $1 per box sold to St. Jude. Need further convincing? We had our dogs try out several dog subscription boxes and found BarkBox to be the best.

Get the Peanuts BarkBox

16. Caraway

This colorful cookware will brighten your kitchen--but does it work?

Caraway might have the most aesthetically pleasing cookware sets around and they actually preform well, according to our own testing. The brand is also giving back this holiday season and is donating a portion of each purchase until December 8 to Feeding America to bring 100,000 meals to families in need.

Shop at Caraway

17. Richer Poorer

I bought a matching sweatsuit off Instagram—was it worth it?

The trendy loungewear brand Richer Poorer is donating 4,000 gift bags to those in need with the purchase of select gift packs. Each bag includes socks, tees, PPE, gift cards, and other essentials that will go to Boys & Girls Club Metro LA, The Midnight Mission, and South LA Cafe.

Shop gift packs at Richer Poorer

18. Madewell

Madewell jeans.

Madewell makes some of our favorite jeans and will match customer donations to No Kid Hungry given through its site until January 1, 2021, up to a total match of $50,000. You can also opt to recycle your old jeans with Madewell's Do Well program, which turns jeans into housing insulation for needy communities—and you'll get a discount on your next pair.

Shop at Madewell

19. Areosoles

Aerosoles

Not only is Aerosoles donating pairs of shoes to healthcare and other essential workers, but the brand is donating 10% of the proceeds from its Share the Love collection to Feeding America.

Shop at Aerosoles

20. Alo Yoga

Give back mindfulness.

Alo Yoga makes high-quality leggings that celebrities and members of the Reviewed staff love. Right now, the activewear brand is donating a portion of all sales to its non-profit, Alo Gives, which brings free yoga and mindfulness to kids.

Shop Alo Yoga

