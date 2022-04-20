20 rounds, 1 bullet. Grand jury’s decision on infant’s killing leaves MS Coast torn.

A Louisiana man who led police on a multi-state manhunt and pursuit is the one responsible for the killing of La’Mello Parker, his infant son who was shot by a law enforcement officer on the Coast, the public safety commissioner said Wednesday.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell praised a grand jury’s decision to clear Harrison County sheriff’s deputies and other agencies of the killings of La’Mello and Eric Derell Smith’s in a May shootout near mile marker 40 on Interstate 10.

“It was clear from Smith’s violent and reckless actions that he had absolutely no regard for the lives of others,” Tindell said in a press release.





East Baton Rouge Parish deputies said Smith killed his ex-girlfriend, Christin Parker, 32, and her nephew, Brandon Parker, 26, at a residence before leaving with 4-month-old La’Mello. Christin Parker was the baby’s mother.

A pursuit began shortly after Smith was spotted driving a Nissan Versa in Slidell.

Smith would cross into the Mississippi Coast and Gulfport police, Mississippi Highway Patrol and Harrison County sheriff’s deputies would join the pursuit that would end near the Gulfport-Biloxi line on I-10 after a Harrison County deputy forced Smith off the roadway.

Multiple law enforcement officers then simultaneously fired shots into the car after Smith, who would hit a deputy’s vehicle, shot first, according to the partial grand jury report.

Smith was struck by three bullets and was pronounced dead on the scene. La’Mello was shot once in the back and died at a Mobile hospital.

“Although all of the agencies involved took several steps to prevent this tragic outcome, La’Mello Parker’s life was needlessly taken as a direct result of the violent actions of his father, Eric Smith,” Tindell said.

Many on the Coast, however, were left with more questions than answers after La’Mello’s death and questioned the decisions made by police to fire more than 20 rounds into the car when they knew Smith had a baby with him. The sentiment came up again by dozens of residents via Facebook Tuesday after the grand jury’s decision was made public.

Story continues

The NAACP called for authorities to release all body camera footage from the shootout in the days after the shooting.

“It is important that local authorities proactively work to increase transparency and grow public trust,” the Biloxi branch of the NAACP said in May.

In September, La’Mello’s family and local activists held a demonstration in Gulfport to demand accountability and for authorities to again release the videos, which have not been released to the public as of Wednesday.

“Who authorized the use of deadly force knowing a kidnapped child was in the car?” Coast resident Noelle Nolan-Rider said at the demonstration. She was driving on I-10 west during the pursuit and shootout. “The situation haunts me. I would have never thought their would be such disregard for public safety or the life of a kidnapped baby.”

The Biloxi NAACP has not yet made a public comment on the grand jury’s decision. The Mississippi Rising Coalition is also waiting before making a statement.

“In our efforts seeking accountability for the officer and agencies responsible for killing La’Mello, Mississippi Rising Coalition has worked, and continues to work, as part of a larger alliance of organizations and individuals,” the board of directors said on Facebook. “We will not be making a comment on this decision until we’ve had time to thoroughly review it with our alliance members and partners and, most importantly, La’Mello’s family.”

The Sun Herald has also reached out to Black Lives Matter Mississippi for comment.

Residents also praised the grand jury’s decision, with dozens of comments on Facebook saying that Smith was ultimately to blame for his son’s death.

“While we are pleased with the report of the Harrison County Grand Jury in this incident, the tragic loss of La’Mello Parker’s life was unnecessary,” said Col. Randy Ginn, director of Mississippi Highway Patrol. “On that day, State Troopers and other law enforcement officers went to extraordinary lengths in their attempts to resolve this incident in a peaceful manner. We continue to grieve for the families of all those involved and will continue to pray for their healing.”

The grand jury recommended that “agencies address procedures in place and implement training related to communication and chain of command in multi-jurisdictional cases.”

Biloxi police conducted the independent investigation into the killings.

A Harrison County grand jury cleared law enforcement of any wrongdoing on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in the May 2021 death of infant La’Mello Parker, who struck by a law enforcement bullet during a shootout on Interstate 10.

James Crowell, of the Biloxi NAACP, speaks outside the Gulfport Police Department during a protest against the killing of infant La’Mello Parker that occurred in May on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.