20 Russian vehicles and 3 ammunition depots destroyed on Tavriia front

During the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s Armed Forces destroyed 20 pieces of Russian military equipment, as well as three ammunition depots.

Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, on Telegram

Details: Amongst the destroyed equipment were, in particular, one tank, three armoured vehicles, eight artillery systems and mortars, one ATGM, four UAVs, and three units of automobile equipment. Three ammunition depots were also razed to the ground.

In total, during the past day, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions 23 times and carried out 717 attacks, as well as 23 airstrikes.

According to Tarnavskyi, Ukraine’s artillery units of the Tavriia Forces performed 1236 fire missions during the day.

Over the past day, the Russian losses amounted to 248 people (84 dead, 163 wounded, and 1 taken prisoner).

