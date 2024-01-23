20 safe after being stranded on Lake Erie ice floe, US Coast Guard says

Several people are safe after they were stranded on an ice floe on Lake Erie Monday morning.

The U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes were dispatched around 10:21 a.m. on initial reports of more than 20 people on icy water a half-mile offshore near Catawba Island in Ohio, CBS News reported.

The Coast Guard wrote on social media that they rescued nine people, and four others were saved by the Put-In-Bay Fire Department. Seven others were able to rescue themselves on their airboat.

“We are committed to public safety and want to remind everyone the importance of exercising caution around ice formations,” said Lt. Adeeb Ahmad, Sector Detroit Public Affairs Officer. “Ice floes are unpredictable and can quickly become hazardous, particularly in windy conditions or strong currents. Always check local ice conditions before venturing out and be prepared for any emergencies. Your safety is our top priority.”

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office also provided mutual aid.

#BreakingNews- #USCG has been notified of 20+ persons stranded on an ice floe a mile off shore near Catawba Island State Park, OH. AIRSTA Detroit and STA Marblehead assets, along with local authorities are on O/S conducting rescue operations. Updates to follow. #SAR #LakeErie pic.twitter.com/BR1vFz2UJ3 — USCG Great Lakes (@USCGGreatLakes) January 22, 2024

Photo contributed by the USGG Great Lakes

