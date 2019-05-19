50+ Easy Picnic Food Ideas That Are Perfect for Spring and Summer

Now that the weather has finally warmed up, you might enjoy a meal in the park with family and friends. But instead of eating boring hot dogs and potato salads, try some new and inventive picnic food ideas. From chicken dogs to apple kebabs to spring vegetable pizzas, there are so many ways to put a spin on your outdoor feast.

This collection of picnic food ideas appeal to adults and kids, vegetarians and meat-lovers, and an array of restrictive eaters. There are also refreshing drinks and delicious desserts to round up the meal. These easy picnic recipes can all be cooked ahead, and take less than an hour to prepare.

Of course, you don’t have to make it an outdoor picnic. If the weather isn't cooperating or there isn't a nice spot near you, simply spread a blanket in the living room and dig in to these delicious dishes.