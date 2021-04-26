‘20 seconds is not transparency’: Family demands more bodycam footage of Andrew Brown ‘execution’ by police

(Independent)

The family of Andrew Brown, Jr., a Black man killed last week by North Carolina police, says local authorities only showed them 20 seconds of body camera video on Monday of the extended encounter that led to the “execution” of their family member.

“20 seconds is not transparency when you got multiple officers gunning down a man with his hands on the steering wheel trying to get away,” an attorney for the family said. “We will have justice.”

Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and the surrounding Pasquotank County both declared a state of emergency on Monday ahead of the expected public release of body camera footage.

County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed Mr Brown on Wednesday as they attempted to serve him with an arrest warrant, according to the sheriff’s office. Witnesses say police shot Mr Brown as he was driving away from officers.

Elizabeth City mayor Bettie Parker said she expects a “period of civil unrest” once the video is released to the public.

The killing came on the heels of two other high profile cases involving police killing Black men. A day before Mr Brown was killed, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, during an arrest for a counterfeit $20 bill last May. On 11 April, as the Chauvin trial was ongoing, police in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright, who was also unarmed, during a traffic stop.

Peaceful protests have continued through the week in Elizabeth City and beyond following Mr Brown’s killing.

A police drug task force had been watching Mr Brown for more than a year, WAVY reported, and officers searched his home the morning he was killed.

Mr Brown’s family said they were told no drugs or weapons had been recovered from his home or his car during searches.

Seven deputes were put on paid administrative leave following the shooting.

Read More

Nicola Sturgeon discusses implications of a border between an independent Scotland and the rest of the UK

US census: New York needed to count just 89 more people to keep congressional seat as national power balance shifts

Helicopter crash in Canadian Arctic leaves three dead