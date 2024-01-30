'About 20 shots fired' in Eugene shooting; teens arrested as video spreads on Facebook

The Lane County Sheriff's Office arrested two young men in connection to a shooting that happened Saturday morning near Nantucket and Park Avenues.

Two teenagers opened fire with handguns at a passerby in a vehicle who asked them to move out of the roadway, according to a release from the Sheriff's Office. The driver was nearly struck by one of the bullets but was uninjured. At least one round entered through a child's bedroom window and struck an interior wall.

In the video, the two suspects are seen walking down the street. One of them can be heard saying "get your gun out" as the vehicle passed by and around 20 shots were fired.

The incident, which happened at around 7 a.m., was captured on video by a local resident and was widely circulated on Facebook over the weekend.

Deputies identified a suspect and set up surveillance at a nearby residence until they received a search warrant. Once granted, evidence was swiftly located and one suspect was arrested and transported to Lane County Youth Services detention facility. On Monday evening, Lane County Sheriff's Office announced they had arrested the second suspect, an 18-year-old Eugene man.

Both were charged with attempted assault in the first degree and unlawful use of a weapon, which are felonies.

